Part of North Howard Street in Akron closed due to sinkhole

AKRON, Ohio — Crews are working to repair a section of North Howard Street after a water main break caused a sinkhole in the middle of the road.

According to the City of Akron, the sinkhole is in the 1100 block of North Howard. Akron firefighters responded to the area around 9:41 p.m. on Friday after one vehicle bounced in and out of it and a second vehicle became stuck.

A tow truck was called in to remove the trapped vehicle.

The city said an 8-inch cast-iron water main pipe installed in 1917 broke, causing the sinkhole to form.

Crews worked over the weekend to repair the damage; North Howard is expected to be closed from Luka and Creston avenues until Tuesday.

"There is extensive undermining of this roadway in and around the collapse. After the repairs have been completed, we’ll make a determination on how to rebuild the road and how much of the pavement will have to be replaced," the city said.

