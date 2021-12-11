Plain Township man charged with possessing hoax weapon of mass destruction, deputies say

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 58-year-old man in Plain Township was arrested Friday afternoon on a charge of unlawful use or possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction following an investigation by the Stark County Sheriff's Office regarding "suspicious social media posts."

Authorities say the suspect was also charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of inducing panic, all first-degree misdemeanors. The hoax charge is a fourth-degree felony.

According to the sheriff's office, local and federal agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of 24th Street NW after they received information that an individual may have been making explosives and had posted videos online.

Specific details about the incident were not provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 330-430-3800.

The matter remains under investigation.

