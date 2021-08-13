Police: 2 people shot following an argument near Eastgay Avenue in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were shot after an argument started outside an apartment complex in Akron Thursday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers first responded at approximately 11 p.m. to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after a 29-year-old male walked in with a gunshot wound. He told police that he was shot on Eastgay Drive.

Moments later, more officers responded to shots fired in the 70 block of Eastgay Drive where shell casings were found.

While at the scene, police were directed to a nearby residence where a second shooting victim, a 30-year-old male, was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police determined there was an argument between the two victims that resulted in both shooting at each other.

A handgun was found at the scene.

