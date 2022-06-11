Police arrest 3 in connection with beating death of Akron senior Ethan Liming

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has made three arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old at Firestone Community Learning Center who was beaten to death near the I PROMISE School in Akron.

The arrests come after the Akron Police Department shared more details with the media about what happened the night Liming died near basketball courts on West Market Street.

Akron police provide new details on the moments leading up to Ethan Liming's death

Authorities said the suspects, Deshawn Stafford, 20; Tyler Stafford, 19 and Donovan Jones, 21, have all been charged with murder and felonious assault. Additionally, Jones is charged with disrupting public service as well. Akron police identified the three suspects and they were arrested Saturday morning by the department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service at homes in the 500 block of North Howard Street and the 200 block of Crosby Street.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued the following statement regarding the arrests:

"Ethan's senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time."

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett acknowledged the community's "outpouring of support" for Liming's family and the case.

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence,” he said.

According to Mylett, on the night of June 2, Liming arrived at the parking lot with several other individuals in a car.

"Shortly after their arrival, they got out of the vehicle, and at least two members of occupants of the vehicle started discharging what we know now to be a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster gel gun. They started discharging it at the direction of four individuals who were playing basketball on the basketball court. The four individuals on the basketball court started running away, and it appears that two of the occupants of the vehicle started running in their direction. Moments later, two occupants of the vehicle are seeing trotting back to their vehicle. The four people who had been on the basketball court are also seen running in the direction of the vehicle in the parking lot. A confrontation occurs. Ethan Liming is assaulted, and a fight ensues. At the conclusion of it, Ethan Liming is dead," Mylett said.

RELATED: Rising Akron senior found beaten to death near I PROMISE School in Akron Thursday

According to police, Liming's injuries "would suggest that there was a prolonged, intentional intent to assault him."

Police do not believe race was a factor in the attack.

When police arrived within minutes of receiving a call about a fight at the basketball court, Liming was found unresponsive with severe injuries and was pronounced dead.

News 5 spoke to Liming’s parents, Bill and Jennifer, about their son who they described as a good person who loved to help others and that he didn’t deserve to be beaten to death.

"We miss our child. We would do anything we could possibly do to turn the clock back and have him in my arms again. And to see his face again, but they robbed me of even that ability. And they destroyed my child's face and his head. And people think that he deserved—people keep saying, 'Oh, you do these things and you deserve you get what you deserve.' I don't think anybody's child would ever deserve what happened to him. Nobody's child would deserve what they did to my child," Bill Liming said.

RELATED: Akron police provide new details on the moments leading up to Ethan Liming's death

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.