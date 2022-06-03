Teen killed near I PROMISE School in Akron Thursday

AKRON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was found dead near the basketball courts of the I PROMISE School in Akron, according to a release from the Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department.

On Thursday at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight in the parking lot of the I PROMISE School in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Both police and EMS arrived within minutes of receiving the call about a fight at the courts, according to the news release. The victim was found unresponsive with severe injuries

Police said that based on preliminary information, the victim was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot. After arriving, the victim and his friends were involved in a fight with at least three other males who were already on the property playing basketball.

Police said, "during the ordeal, the victim was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted."

After the incident, the friends who were with the victim rushed home and called 911, which led to police responding to the scene.

The boy was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. Thursday.

The medical examiner said an update will be provided once positive identification has been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The I PROMISE School was created by Akron native and basketball superstar LeBron James. The innovative school has 535 students and offers a food pantry, a GED program for parents and legal support. It focuses on helping children who have fallen behind in education with the goal of keeping at-risk kids from falling through the cracks.

