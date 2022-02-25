Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump to benefit Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — Would you jump into a freezing cold lake right now? How about if it's for a good cause like fighting local hunger Tomorrow’s your chance at the 18th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Hundreds are expected to attend, including Secretary of State Frank Larose, and participants are encouraged to dress in fun costumes.

If you're too scared, you can sign up as a chicken and collect donations for another to jump on your behalf.

“There's been years where we've raised over a hundred thousand dollars in this event for the food bank,” said Dan flowers, president and CEO, Akron-Canton Foodbank. “You know, it makes a huge impact on our mission and it's a ton of fun.”

The jump takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the swim beach at Portage Lakes State Park.

You still have time to register. Plus, regular donations are always welcome on the Akron-Canton foodbank's website.

Every dollar provides four meals to people in need.

