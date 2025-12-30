Postal worker delivering mail robbed at gunpoint in Akron

Local and federal authorities are investigating after an Akron postal worker was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon by three men.

It happened in the 200 block of West Long Street around 2:38 p.m.

According to the Akron Police Department, three unknown men approached the postal worker, and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the postal worker's belongings.

After taking the postal worker's items, the men jumped in a gray SUV and drove off. Authorities later found the SUV abandoned in Cleveland.

A specific description of the three robbers wasn't provided.

The Akron Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting www.AkronCops.org.