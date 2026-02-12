Residents on edge after second night of carport fires at Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Ohio — For the second night in a row, a carport caught on fire at Canton’s Lake Cable Village Apartments late Wednesday evening.

Now, Andrea Tomczak and her fiancé, Alfred Tesch, are on edge.

“At this point, it has to be arson. It’s not a coincidence, and it’s scary,” said Tomczak.

According to a Facebook post from Jackson Township Fire Department, multiple vehicles, including Tomczak’s car, were destroyed in the first carport fire that appears to have happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The post said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“I definitely feel like it’s something they’re doing on purpose. The motive is definitely carports right now, and the next thing could be a complex, which is definitely really, really scary,” said Tesch.

While Tomczak is glad no one was hurt, she said her car is a total loss, so now her family’s transportation is impacted.

“I’m looking at the car behind my car, and it was exploding, sparks and it sounded like explosions. Almost like gun shots. It was so loud, and then I look at my car, and it starts catching on fire,” said Tomczak.

Meanwhile, News 5 got video that showed the destruction of several more cars from Wednesday’s fire.

“Everyone’s worried about their cars burning down, but I’d like to say a car is replaceable. Life isn’t, so thank God, literally thank God, no one is hurt,” said Tomczak.

As Tomczak and Tesch figure out their next steps, they’re demanding answers from their property manager.

“I definitely hope to see that they would do something,” said Tesch. “It’s sad that everybody lost their cars, but I feel like they should compensate for it.”