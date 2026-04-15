Schumacher CLC in Akron celebrates diverse stories with community event

AKRON, Ohio — Tuesday marks the second annual We Need Diverse Books Day, where readers across the nation, and right here in Northeast Ohio, are on a mission to improve literacy.

It’s a nationally recognized effort that has been created to highlight the importance of diverse literature and make books accessible to readers nationwide.

Last year, the organization donated more than 20,000 diverse titles to schools and libraries.

This year, they hope to donate diverse books in all 50 states through collaborations with local schools like Schumacher Community Learning Center in Akron, where the school’s PTA is planning a Diverse Books Book Tasting for the second year.

"What we are going to do is have a block party celebrating diverse authors, diverse stories and our kids, so our kids can all see themselves in the stories that they get to read about,” said Schumacher CLC PTA Community Outreach Chair, Chelsea Pisani.

Everyone in the Akron community is welcome to attend the event on Friday, April 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Schumacher CLC.

Most of the books will be for grades K-5, but there will be some books available for older kids and adults, and special surprises.