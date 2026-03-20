Security guard shot at bar in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning and left a security guard at a bar injured.

According to police, it happened just after midnight at Status 8 in the 300 block of Paul Williams Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the security guard, later identified as a 35-year-old woman, had been shot. Police said officers gave the woman first aid until EMS arrived and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that the security guard was confronted by two women and a man who had been escorted out of the bar.

When they tried to get back inside, the security guard used pepper spray. Shortly after, someone in a silver sedan fired a shot that struck the guard in the leg and then drove off.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.