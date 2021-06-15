Summit County opens another concealed carry license office to help process backlog of applications

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County has opened a new concealed carry license processing station on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron to help process the backlog of CCW applications over the past year, the Summit County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The new processing station will be located in the existing title bureau office at 1030 East Tallmadge Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said it became aware of the backlog in January after applications for a CCW permit increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new location will offer expanded hours to those wishing to obtain or renew their CCW license. It will be staffed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will welcome walk-in appointments up to 3:30 p.m. The location will also offer CCW applicants the ability to purchase the required identification photo on site.

The original CCW office at the Summit County Hail will continue to operate by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Those needing a temporary emergency CCW permit must still contact and report to the office at the jail.

“This new processing location is part of a much broader overhaul we are embarking upon at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to improve, modernize and expand our services to the public,” said Sheriff Kandy Fatheree in a news release.

The sheriff’s office will consider the possibility of opening up two more CCW offices in the north and south of the county sometime in the future.

