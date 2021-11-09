Suspect wanted for Georgia murder found in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man wanted for murder in Georgia was captured Tuesday morning in Akron by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a warrant was issued in Georgia for Johnte Williams for the shooting death of Dametrius Daniel in April.

Williams was accused of shooting at Daniel and another person from a moving car. Daniels was killed, but the other person survived. Following the shooting, authorities say Williams fled to Ohio.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Caroline Court. Authorities said they found Williams hiding in an attic. A firearm was also recovered.

Williams is currently being held in the Summit County Jail where he will remain until he is extradited back to Georgia for trial.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.