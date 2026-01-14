SUV strikes, kills pedestrian walking across crosswalk in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian walking across a crosswalk in Akron was struck by a Ford Explorer and later died.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brittain Road near a traffic signal at the entrance to Fred Nimmer Apartments, according to police.

"It is unknown whether the victim had the right of way or whether the Ford Explorer entered the intersection against a traffic signal indicator," police said in a news release.

The 24-year-old driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, police said. Alcohol/drugs were not a factor in the crash.

According to Akron Police, paramedics transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pedestrian as Teodoro Garcia Orrala, 62, of Akron.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit at 330-375-2506. You can also call Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.