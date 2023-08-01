Watch Now
These are the cities hosting National Night Out

Akron police. File image.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Aug 01, 2023
Tuesday night is National Night Out.

Cities across the country will be inviting members of the community to meet with police officers and neighborhood groups.

These are the cities that will be hosting events:

  • Akron:
    * Ward 1 - Church of Our Savior (471 Crosby St.): 6-8 PM
    * Ward 2 - Patterson Park Sports Complex (955 Patterson Ave.): 4-7 PM
    * Ward 3 - Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.): 5-7 PM
    * Ward 4 – Buchtel Community Learning Center (1040 Copley Rd.): 6:30-8 PM
    * Ward 5 – Joy Park Community Center (825 Fuller St.): 6-8 PM
    * Ward 6 – Ellet Community Center (2449 Wedgewood Dr.): 5-7 PM
    * Ward 7 – Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.): 5-7 PM
    * Ward 8 - Northwest Family Community Center (1730 Shatto Ave.): 6-8:30 PM
    * Ward 9 – Chestnut Ridge Park (1926 19th St.): 6-8 PM
    * Ward 10 – Reservoir Park Community Center (1735 Hillside Terrace): 6:30-8:30
  • Massillon - Community Park from 5-8 p.m.
  • Cleveland Heights - Cleveland Heights Community Center from 6-8 p.m.
