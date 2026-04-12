Tiny builders take over Akron Art Museum for free day of family fun

AKRON, Ohio — Families with young children are invited to get hands-on, creative and a little messy at the Akron Art Museum as it hosts a special event celebrating early childhood learning.

The event is part of the Week of the Young Child, an annual initiative led by the National Association for the Education of Young Children to highlight the importance of early learning and development.

The event is going on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the day is designed for the community’s youngest learners, offering a mix of art, play and exploration for children and their families.

Children can rotate through a variety of hands-on stations focused on building and sculpting. Activities include a giant building station with oversized materials, playdough and model magic sculpting, cardboard construction, kinetic sand play and even a packaging peanut building area.

The event also features sensory exploration stations and opportunities for families to connect with local early childhood organizations.

Community partners expected onsite include Summit DD, Akron-Summit County Public Library, Head Start Community Action Akron, Akron Children's Museum, United Way of Summit and Medina and Summit County Public Health, including its WIC and Neighborhood Navigator programs.

A live performance from Mr. Jeff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, though registration is requested. Families are encouraged to bring siblings and spend time exploring, creating and connecting with community resources.

Organizers say the goal is simple: give children a space to learn through play, and give families a chance to make lasting memories together.