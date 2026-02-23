U.S. marshals arrest 27-year-old man in Canton for West Virginia fatal shootings

U.S. Marshals arrested a 27-year-old man in Canton who allegedly shot and killed two people in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the suspect was wanted by authorities in Huntington, West Virginia, for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of malicious or unlawful assault with a firearm.

On Feb. 20, the suspect was allegedly involved in a fight with a group of men in Huntington. Three people were shot during the fight. One victim died at the scene, one died at the hospital, and a third victim survived.

Adrian Phillips, 26, and Derious Johnson, 39, were the victims identified who died in the shooting.

The suspect was on parole at the time of the shooting for aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.

He was released from prison in November 2025 after serving a 10-year sentence.

The marshals arrested the suspect in the 4600 block of Grandview Avenue NW. He is currently in custody at the Stark County Jail.

“The victims, Derious Johnson, a youth basketball coach and Adrian Phillips, a city worker were senselessly murdered and taken from their families and communities. This suspect needed to be caught quickly, and the U.S. Marshals will always be there to partner with our local departments and support our communities all across the country," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.