U.S. Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday afternoon for a shooting that left 38-year-old mother Allison Dinkins dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt on New Year's Eve.

The arrest

The suspect, Christopher Mason, is charged with murder, felonious assault, attempt to commit an offense, felonious assault, endangering children and having weapons under disability, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

The shooting happened at an apartment just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brittain Road in Akron. Authorities identified Mason as the shooting suspect soon after it happened and an arrest warrant was issued on New Year's Day.

The task force found Mason at a home in the 200 block of E. Miller Avenue.

The shooting

According to authorities, officers responded after neighbors heard gunshots and called 911. Inside the apartment, police found the mother unresponsive and the child injured. Both had been shot.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said she's expected to survive.

"A woman was killed, and a young girl was seriously injured because of the senseless actions of a dangerous fugitive. The Akron Police Department did an outstanding job identifying this suspect, which led to an arrest within days of the incident," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

What's next

Court records haven't been updated to show when Mason will be required to appear for his arraignment.

