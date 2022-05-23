University of Akron announces new sports analytics and sports administration programs

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron announced two new undergraduate degree programs in sports analytics and sports business starting in fall 2022.

The Bachelor of Science in Sports Analytics is tailored to focus on direct input from analytics experts and data scientists from known sports organizations. The degree provides students with classes based in math, statistics, computer programming and business.

Jon Nichols, the vice president of basketball strategy and personnel with the Cleveland Cavaliers said, “The most important skills for success are a mixture of hard technical skills and soft people skills.”

Students will have the opportunity to develop quantitative, critical thinking and decision-making skills, along with mastery of core sport and business administration principles. In addition, those in the program can expand their learning outside of the classroom through internships and a capstone consulting project in preparation for a career in sports analytics.

The second program, a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Sports Business, also gives students the chance to learn the core areas of business along with experiencing internships in sport-specific settings.

Drew Iddings, director of brand marketing and corporate sponsorships at Constellation, said, “It’s not enough to be passionate about sports and know the X’s and O’s. Our industry needs great talent that also understands the critical dollars and cents as they embark on their careers.”

