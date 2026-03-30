Vandals damage Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police say vandals broke into the Hall of Fame Village last week.

According to a police report, on March 26, unidentified suspects entered the construction site through an unlocked door. They drove scissor lifts around, damaging property.

A spokesperson for the Hall of Fame Village told News 5 that the damage happened at the waterpark section of the village. That area is under construction, with more than 100 workers on-site daily. The spokesperson said this was "an isolated incident" and the work will continue.

The Hall of Fame has been in the works and under construction for years: