WATCH LIVE: Trial continues Friday for Stanley Ford, Akron man accused of nine arson deaths

AKRON, Ohio — The second trial of Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of nine arson deaths, continues Friday.

Testimony in the trial began on Tuesday.

Ford, 62, is accused of more murders than anyone in Summit County history. He is charged in connection to three Akron fires that happened in 2016 and 2017.

Throughout the case, he has maintained his innocence.

If convicted, Ford could face the death penalty.

