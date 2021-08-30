Second murder trial begins for Stanley Ford, accused of arson fires that killed 9

AKRON, Ohio — The second trial of a Stanley Ford, an Akron man accused of nine arson deaths, begins Monday, according to News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

Jurors will visit his Sherbondy Hills neighborhood where the fires happened, including the home where seven people lost their lives. Attorneys will present opening statements inside Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce’s courtroom.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports testimony will begin Tuesday.

Ford, 62, is accused of more murders than anyone in Summit County history. He is charged in connection to three Akron fires that happened in 2016 and 2017.

Throughout the case, he has maintained his innocence.

In April of 2016, Lindell Lewis, 65, and his girlfriend, Gloria Jean Hart, 66, were killed in a fire at their home in the 700 block of Fultz Street.

In January of 2017, an SUV parked in the driveway of a home on Russell Avenue was set on fire. No one was injured.

In May of 2017, seven people were killed in a house fire in the 600 block of Fultz Street. The victims were identified at Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, and their five children, Cameron Huggins, 1, Alivia Huggins, 3, Kyle Huggins, 5, Daisia Huggins, 6, and Jared Boggs, who was 14.

"Their deaths are a horrific tragedy which not only impacted these families but the entire neighborhood and community," said Margaret Scott, the Criminal Chief Assistant Prosecutor of Summit County, at the time of the fire. "Never before in Summit County history has one man been charged with the murders of nine people. The Summit County Prosecutor's Office will fight for justice for these victims and their families."

In June 2020, a judge declared a mistrial after too many jurors had valid excuses and were afraid of COVID-19. The trial was previously put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant prosecutors Brian LoPrinzi and Joe Dangelo are expected to take about two weeks to present their evidence.

Ford’s attorney’s Scott Riley and Joe Gorman will then take over to present their case.

If convicted, Ford could face the death penalty.

Previous coverage:

Fultz Street fires: Stanley Ford now charged in the deaths of 9 people in Akron

Akron man suspected in deadly arson, Stanley Ford, contacts News 5 and proclaims his innocence

Authorities rule arson as cause of Akron house fire that killed seven people: One suspect arrested

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.