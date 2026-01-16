Water main break in Akron prompts boil advisory for hundreds of homes

The City of Akron has issued a boil advisory for hundreds of residents following a water main break on Friday morning.

The water main break happened near Cormany Road and Robinson Avenue.

The city said 325 homes were affected in the Portage Lakes area.

Repairs are expected to be complete by Friday afternoon, but the boil advisory will remain in effect for at least 18 to 24 hours after repairs are finished, with the advisory being lifted late Saturday or early Sunday.

The following areas are advised to boil water for at least 2 minutes, then let it reach room temperature before using:



Ponciana Ave.: from Portage Lakes Dr. to Portage Point Blvd.

Portage Point Blvd.: from Portage Lakes Dr. to the dead end

Fan Dr.: From Portage Point Blvd. to the dead-end

Portage Lakes Dr.: From Manchester Rd. to S. Turkeyfoot Rd.

Saunders Ave.: From Portage Lakes Dr. to Malley Ave.

Cormany Rd.: From Manchester Rd. to Portage Lakes Dr.

Manchester Rd.: From Carnegie Ave. to Hyfield Ave.

State Rd.: From Manchester Rd. to 3783 State Rd.

Robinson Ave.: From Manchester Rd. to Cormany Rd.

710 and 711 Senn Dr.

3037 S. Prior Rd (only address on S. Prior Rd.)

