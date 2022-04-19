Woman, 21, caught in crossfire shooting while inside car in Akron dies from injuries

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman who was shot in the head while riding in a car that was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on Rockaway Street in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has died, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Teyaurra Harris, 21, was pronounced dead Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

On April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Harris was a passenger in a car traveling in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street when one of the rounds entered through the back car window and struck Harris.

At the scene, investigators found shell casings from three different guns, which led them to believe there was more than one shooter.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was also injured in the gunfight. Her injuries are considered not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

