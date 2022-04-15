21-year-old woman fighting for her life after being caught in crossfire while inside car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police said she was possibly caught in the crossfire and shot while inside a car traveling through Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood Thursday.

Officers said at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the 21-year-old female victim was a passenger in a car traveling

in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street when she was shot.

While police were at the hospital, a vehicle arrived with a 19-year-old shooting victim who was shot in her lower body. She told police she was in the area of Rockaway Street when shots were fired.

Police believe there was some sort of exchange of gunfire in the street and the victim was caught in the crossfire. Police said one of the rounds entered through the back car window and struck the victim. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

At the scene, investigators found shell casings from different guns, which led them to believe there was more than one shooter.

She was transported to a nearby Akron hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

