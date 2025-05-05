Watch Now
Woman sics pitbull on another woman during violent fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A woman in Akron suffered serious injuries to her face after she was stabbed by another woman and attacked with a pitbull.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Burkhardt Avenue Saturday around 4 a.m. for a report of two women fighting.

When they arrived, they learned a woman had been stabbed before a 51-year-old woman sicced her pitbull on that victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries to her face.

The 51-year-old woman has been charged with felonious assault. She is currently not in custody.

