AKRON, Ohio — A woman was killed when a bullet came through the front window of a home in Akron and struck her in the head while she was sitting on the couch on Monday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Akron Police and EMS responded at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the Fourth of July to a residence in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard for a shooting.

A 26-year-old woman, later identified by the medical examiner’s office as Chelsey Jones, was found inside her home with a gunshot wound to her head.

The medical examiner said it appeared a bullet came through the front window of the residence and struck in the head while sitting on the couch.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she died from her injuries on July 5 at 1:43 p.m.

