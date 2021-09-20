Woman wanted in connection with July shooting at Akron Sky Lounge arrested

AKRON, Ohio — A woman wanted in connection with a shooting at Akron's Sky Lounge in July that injured two has been arrested, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Saturday, July 31, officers were called to the bar in the 400 block of East South Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. Police said a 27-year-old man walked into Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side. Preliminary information indicated to police that there were altercations both inside and outside of the bar around the same time.

Detectives immediately began working to identify a person of interest in the case, and later determined the person was Cassiopea Nelson, who is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Authorities issued a warrant for Nelson's arrest and on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Nelson surrendered to investigators.

She has been booked into the Summit County Jail on felonious assault charges.

RELATED: Akron police investigating shootings at Sky Lounge bar that injured 2 people

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.