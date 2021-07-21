Work from over 100 artists from around the country will be featured at 42nd annual Akron Art Expo

AKRON, Ohio — Work from over 100 juried artists from across the country will be featured in Akron this weekend for the 42nd annual Akron Art Expo at Hardesty Park.

Akron Art Expo exhibitors work with a variety of mediums ranging from ceramics, textiles, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, painting, photography and more.

“There is truly something for everyone at the Akron Art Expo,” Mayor Horrigan said. “We invite you to come to Hardesty Park this weekend and celebrate the creativity of local artists and artisans, while enjoying great food, drinks, and music in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

The expo will take place at Hardesty Park, located at 1615 West Market Street, on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be food, drinks and music throughout the open-air market. Options include Mediterranean Cuisine, Marty & Lynn’s Concessions, The Breakfast Box Food Truck, Galaxy Grill Food Truck, Henry’s Creamery, Johnny Lotes Latin Street Corn, Stray Dog Big Blue BBQ Truck, Ms. Cotti’s Biscotti & Scones, and NORKA beverage.

Beer and wine will be available from House of LaRose, and Heidelberg.

In the afternoon, guests can sit and listen to live music from local acts. JiMiller Band, East of Seattle and Akron Symphonic Winds will perform Saturday.

On Sunday, Michael Eric Schirch, ETC Heid’s School Show Choir and Jeri Sapronetti and Graham Murphy will perform.

Artists can be contacted directly, through the contact information on the Akron Art Expo website, for inquiries or purchases.

Parking for the expo is free and on-site at the park.

