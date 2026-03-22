Akron Children’s Museum hosting train and plane-themed family event

AKRON, Ohio — Families looking for a hands-on weekend adventure can climb aboard a popular interactive event returning to downtown Akron next month.

The Akron Children’s Museum will host “All Aboard the Akron Express: Rails & Runways!” on April 25 and April 26, offering a two-day experience centered on trains, planes and STEM-based play.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is designed to give children an immersive look at transportation through interactive exhibits and activities.

Organizers say families can expect a mix of educational and creative experiences, including model train displays, aviation-themed play, and hands-on STEM activities. Kids will also be able to explore interactive stations and create take-home crafts.

The event builds on the museum’s long-running “Akron Express” programming, which encourages children to learn through play and exploration of how things move, from railways to runways.

Tickets are required for the special event and include museum admission. Prices are $12 for children and $10 for adults for non-members, while members receive discounted rates.

The museum says the event is geared toward younger children and families.

Parking is available nearby, with validated options at the State Street parking deck.

