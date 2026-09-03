Akron City Festival celebrates students while rolling out stricter security policies

AKRON, Ohio — If you plan to visit this year’s Akron City Festival in Lock 3, be prepared for some new safety changes.

“We want to make sure that this event is fun and it’s a friendly environment for the youth and families,” said Akron’s Youth Opportunity Strategist, Denico Buckley-Knight.

For the last four years, Buckley-Knight has been on a mission to change how young people are seen in the community.

“Four years ago, one of the things that I heard in the community was this narrative around our youth and young adults, how they all carry guns and they all are often engaged in violence,” said Buckley-Knight.

That’s when Buckley-Knight brought the Akron City Festival to life.

“Our goal is to have a festival as they prepare to start the 2026-2027 school year and celebrate our future leaders and our current leaders who are youth and young adults,” said Buckley-Knight.

While celebrating and honoring students is an important part of this festival, Buckley-Knight said it’s also about bringing the community together.

That’s why he and Akron Police Sergeant Damber Subba said safety will be top of mind, so the event’s light can continue to shine without being dimmed by darkness.

“We want to ensure that we have the safest place to have fun, bring everyone together. Have a great time,” said Subba.

During the two-day festival, Subba said guns, pocketknives, large purses and book bags along with scooters, bicycles and e-bikes are banned within the festival’s area.

Subba said clear bags and diapers bags are okay. But they will be checked at one of the two security checkpoints.

Meanwhile, Subba said anyone under 18 needs to be with an adult who is 21 or older. He even said no ski masks or gaiters will be allowed.

“Now, you can have small clear, plastic bag or something like that we can visibly be able to see what is inside, and if you have diaper bags, that will be subject to search,” said Subba.

If you are caught being disruptive, Subba said officers could take action with a warning and then asking you to leave.

“When you come here, let’s come with an open heart and an open mind. Just let’s celebrate and enjoy. Let’s not be disruptive,” said Subba.

The two-day festival will kick off on Saturday, September 5 at the Akron Public Library (60 S High St.) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, there will be a variety of showcases. The city said they’re all free to watch, but registration is required.

Below is the schedule as follows:

· 12pm – Ballet Showcase with the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival (Ohio Contemporary Ballet)

· 1pm – Music Showcase with the Youth Nation Center

· 2pm – Dance Showcase with Born to Dance 330

· 3pm – Fashion Showcase with NightLyfe Entertainment

Then on Sunday, September 6, the event will be held at Lock 3 (200 S. Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day will begin with an hour-long parade, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Spaghetti Warehouse lot (510 S Main St.) and head down Main St. towards Lock 3.

The city said the parade will feature more than 50 youth-serving, non-profit, community-based organizations as well as Akron Public Schools Athletics, Fine Arts and JROTC.

Once the parade ends, there will be tons of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.