Akron driver stabbed near stop sign after stranger bursts into car

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old driver was stabbed after a stranger burst into a car at an Akron intersection Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim had just pulled up to a stop sign at Crosby Street and Oakdale Avenue when an unknown male jumped into the front passenger seat, pulled out a knife and demanded property.

The victim sustained a laceration to a hand as he fought off the suspect, who fled on foot after the botched robbery.

"It's definitely bold. It's brazen. Unfortunately, it's ridiculous too," said Lt. Michael Miller. "This leads to a lot of anxiety, a lot of trauma. Most cases, after an incident like this— not only could he have been killed— but just the lingering effects of this and then what it does to the surrounding community."

The victim, who was treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, told News 5 the incident was very frightening, but he declined to comment further.

During his 911 call, he described the ordeal.

"Somebody jumped in my car and tried to rob me, but I drove home. Right now, I'm dripping blood," he said. "This is crazy."

Miller said detectives are searching the neighborhood for possible surveillance video, but there are no suspects at this time.

The frightening attack was similar to another crime that happened in January. In that incident, a man jumped into a car and repeatedly punched a woman waiting at a stoplight at Cedar Street and Dartt Avenue.

Lt. Miller believes the January assault was committed by a different person. No one has been arrested in that incident, he added.

Police said the attacks should serve as a reminder to drivers to take precautions.

"Locking the doors and being mindful of your surroundings as you travel, especially when you come to a temporary stop," Miller said.

A woman who lives in the area of Crosby and Oakdale said she was disturbed by the attack in the car and hopes the suspect is captured soon. She did not want her name used.

"I hope they get him off the streets because if he has the nerve to do that in broad daylight at a stop sign where anybody could see what was going on, he's a dangerous guy," she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Citizens can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

