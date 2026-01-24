Akron FD contains large fire at University of Akron

Everyone is safe after a large fire that broke out at the University of Akron, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Department companies responded to 146 Hill St. for a commercial fire, Akon FD said.

The department said fire and smoke initially showed from the roof of a large commercial structure. Construction workers were on top of the roof and AFD helped them down.

More workers were found by fire crews inside the structure and advised to shelter in place.

Akron Fire said a Metro bus was called for warming to help crews and the occupants.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Akron FD said the Fire Investigation Unit was called to conduct an investigation.