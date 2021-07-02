Akron Fire Department looking for man wanted in connection to arson fires in Kenmore area

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection to several arson fires in Akron’s Kenmore area.

The fire department released several photos of a man who has been seen in relation to multiple targeted home fires.

He was seen driving in a newer model black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Fire Investigative Bureau at 330-375-2214.

