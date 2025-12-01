Akron man charged with murder and felonious assault after allegedly killing his girlfriend, shooting her son

The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in the 500 block of Miles Avenue in Akron on Saturday morning.

The department said it happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. That's when police say Gregory Tillman, 38, got into a fight with Rebecca Lee Guthrie, 44, who was his girlfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Guthrie lying on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound.

Officers say that Tillman first grabbed Guthrie and then shot her in the head as she was trying to get away.

Guthrie's 25-year-old son tried to grab the gun, and he was shot in the face, say police. He is recovering at Summa Akron City Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Tillman was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault.