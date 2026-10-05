Akron man injured, his dog killed by hit-and-run driver

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron family is searching for answers after a hit-and-run driver injured a man walking his dog and killed the family's beloved miniature poodle Saturday night on the city's west side.

Robert Kelly remains hospitalized with a broken leg, a concussion and other injuries after being struck while walking his dog, Snickerdoodle, near the intersection of Merriman Road and Memorial Parkway.

Police are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

Kelly said he is thankful to have survived the crash, but he is heartbroken over the loss of the dog his family adopted less than a year ago.

"She was such a good dog," Kelly said as he fought through tears. "And we only had her since last December."

He described Snickerdoodle as "perfect for us."

According to Kelly, he was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal when a vehicle turning onto Memorial Parkway struck both him and the dog.

"I mean, there was nothing until I saw headlights aiming right at me," Kelly said.

The impact threw him onto the vehicle.

"Either or both my shoulders and the back of my head hit the hood or the windshield," he said.

Police responded to reports of the crash shortly after 9:45 p.m. One 911 caller told dispatchers, "Somebody just got hit by a car." The caller later added, "Whoever it is ran off."

Kelly said his focus now is on holding the driver accountable.

"And right now, I want consequences and then once consequences have come, then I can forgive," he said.

While Kelly recovers, his family is mourning the loss of Snickerdoodle, whom they described as sweet, smart and deeply loved.

"She turned out to be such an integral, loving part of our family," said Kelly's wife, Elizabeth Kelly. "We're all just, we're completely heartbroken."

"I don't have words to say how much we loved our dog," she added.

On Monday, Elizabeth Kelly returned to the intersection where the crash happened. She said she understands the collision may have been an accident but cannot understand why the driver left the scene.

"I think it's terrible," she said. "I mean, obviously it was an accident, but I do think it's terrible that they didn't check to see that they were okay."

Akron police have not released a detailed description of the vehicle, saying only that it is believed to be dark-colored. Investigators are reviewing Flock camera footage in hopes of identifying the driver.

Kelly said he remains angry that someone would leave after a crash that left him injured and his dog dead.

"I am so sick and angry right now that somebody just could not wait," he said.

The family hopes whoever was behind the wheel will come forward.

"It would just be really nice if they turn themselves in," Elizabeth said.

She also said an apology would mean a great deal to the family.

"I do feel like my husband and my daughter could really use an apology."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Akron police.