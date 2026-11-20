AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man said he wants answers from Firestone Park Self Storage after he said his storage unit and trailer were broken into four times, twice in the past month alone.

“I was under the impression that it was secure. Honestly, I don’t feel like my items are secure at this point,” said Ryan Von Ahn.

For more than 10 years, Von Ahn said he felt safe storing his belongings at Firestone Park Self Storage on South Main Street in Akron – until recently.

“I’ve been broken into here four times total, one time they actually hit the storage unit itself. Three times, they broke into a box trailer,” said Von Ahn.

Unfortunately, Von Ahn said he doesn’t know exactly how much has been stolen. But based on what’s missing, he believes the losses are in the thousands.

“I have small business items that have gone missing. I have tools that have gone missing, electronics and the most recent item that was taken was actually a new in-box shed from Costco I was going to put in last weekend,” said Von Ahn.

After experiencing these break-ins and not getting any answers from his property owners or Akron Police, Von Ahn reached out to us.

Back in October, News 5 reported on a woman who had $25,000 worth of equipment and personal belongings stolen from her Public Storage unit on West Waterloo Road.

WATCH:

WFT: AKRON NORTHSIDE MARKET CLOSURE - STORAGE BURGLARIES

RELATED: $25,000 in property stolen from woman's Public Storage unit, 2 men wanted

“I feel like each time this has happened, the communication has largely dropped off fairly shortly after the incident,” said Von Ahn. “Some of the issues that I’ve experienced aren’t unique to this particular facility. I know there’s some around the corner that have been hit as well.”

At this time, Lt. Michael Murphy said the department’s property crime detectives are looking into this case.

“I can understand the frustration behind not feeling as though enough work has been done. What I can say is that there’s a lot of work that’s being done behind the scenes,” said Murphy.

In the meantime, Murphy said detectives will rely on Flock camera technology, check cameras at nearby properties and consider doing more patrols in the area.

Murphy even urges renters to remember to lock up their property as they work to solve Von Ahn’s case.

“We are working to comb through and establish some leads on this particular case. I’m hopeful that we will be able to make an arrest on this soon,” said Murphy.

News 5 reached out to Firestone Park Self Storage, and we have not yet heard back.