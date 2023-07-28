Akron man sentenced for 1991 cold-case murder; will be 90 years old when first eligible for parole

Summit County Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced an Akron man to life in prison on Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Rachael Johnson in 1991.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Daniel L. Rees, 60, will first be eligible for parole in 30 years, when he is 90. Rees was found guilty of aggravated murder in a case that went unsolved for almost three decades.

Rees was identified as a suspect and arrested in 2020 when investigators took another look at the case. Using genealogy DNA, authorities connected Rees to Johnson's death.

Authorities say that on March 30, 1991, Johnson went out with a friend, but the two had car trouble, and she walked away from the vehicle. Just hours later, Johnson's body was found dumped on the street. She had been stabbed multiple times, was partially burned and was nude from the waist down.

"Over 30 years ago, Rachael searched for help and found tragedy at the hands of Daniel Rees. Even though this happened decades ago, Rachael's family and friends have had to live through it every day since 1991," said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "I'm pleased to know our community is safer with Daniel Rees locked up for the rest of his life. I want to thank everyone involved in this case for tirelessly working to bring justice to Rachael and her family."

