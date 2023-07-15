Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder that took place on New Year’s Eve, according to officials.

Dustin Austin, 39, was at his cousin’s house on the night of Dec. 31 2019, along with several others, when he shot and killed 24-year-old Darrick Boyer.

Boyer and Austin's cousin, who have children together, had an argument that night, which caused the cousin to call Austin over to the home, officials said.

Austin arrived with Deonbra Mosley, 32, and ordered Boyer at gunpoint to take his clothes off. As Boyer was attempting to leave, Austin shot and killed him, officials said.

According to officials, on June 9 of this year, Austin was found guilty of the following charges:



One count of aggravated murder with a gun specification

Two counts of murder with gun specifications

One count of felonious assault with a gun specification

One count of aggravated robbery with a gun specification

One count of kidnapping with a gun specification

One count of having a weapon under disability

On June 26 of this year, Mosley pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony, in connection with Boyer’s murder, officials said.

Mosley is currently serving a 13-to-18-year prison sentence.

