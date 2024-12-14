Akron mayor announces city to bring in law firm as part of use of force review

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced new details in the next steps of the city's use of force policy review. The city plans to bring in a law firm.

Paul, Weiss and 21 CP Solutions is a policing consulting organization that will facilitate a comprehensive review of the Akron Police Department's use of force, as well as related policies, training, accountability, public safety and more, over up to six months.

"I want this process to involve all of our voices throughout our community," said Malik, "including our councilmembers, our Police Auditor’s office and Citizens’ Police Oversight Board, the Fraternal Order of Police union, civic groups, and more.”

Malik says the legislation will be introduced on Monday to take that step formally.

According to the mayor, this ongoing process is not related to a specific case.

The announcement comes about two weeks after a 15-year-old was shot and killed by Akron police.

