Akron mayor releases statement regarding threats towards Akron police

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik released a statement Saturday on Facebookregarding threats that have been made against certain Akron police officers and the department as a whole since the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Thanksgiving night.

Our city has faced several very difficult weeks since the fatal shooting on November 28. Since that time, I have been made aware of threats against specific officers and the entire police department. This is unacceptable behavior. No one deserves to have threats made against them.



When tragedies like this occur, our city government has a responsibility to be transparent in sharing information and records, and we also have a responsibility to the safety of our employees and their families and I take both of these with the utmost seriousness.



As we continue to release records in response to this incident, we will also continue to evaluate any and all threats, and where they constitute criminal conduct, we will work to hold those making threats accountable. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik

On Nov. 28, 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker was shot and killed by Akron Police.

Friday evening, Malik announced new details in the next steps of the city's use of force policy review.

