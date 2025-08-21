Akron mentoring organization helping at-risk youth faces new challenge

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron-based academic mentoring program is now at risk of closure.

“If SWAG were to close, it would be like separating a family,” said Jania Knaff.

A home away from home is what Students With A Goal has become for 13-year-old Knaff.

“When you look at SWAG, some people just look at it as another thing to help the kids. But like, SWAG is deep, it’s emotional, it’s mental. We’re doing stuff that we wouldn’t have the opportunities to do if we didn’t have this program,” said Knaff.

Even 16-year-old Stephawn Muhammad said he feels safe to learn and grow when he’s around his SWAG family.

“I came in here knowing that I wanted to become a chef when I get older, and then they introduced me and gave me different opportunities,” said Muhammad.

The opportunities Knaff and Muhammad have experienced could now be short-lived.

Executive Director Richard Gibson said the organization has lost anticipated grants due to federal and social program cuts aligned with diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the depletion of COVID-19 funds.

“If we do not get any support, our program is going to be closing potentially in January,” said Gibson.

For the last 11 years, Gibson said SWAG has been helping at-risk middle and high school students in the Greater Akron area succeed mentally, socially and academically despite their circumstances.

“There’s a youth violence issue within our community, so as we are getting into school coming back, a lot of these students need that structure,” said Gibson.

Without structure, Muhammad said he feels broken.

“Breaking us up would be like tearing away our heart basically because we have all grown to create bonds together,” said Muhammad.

This is why the organization and SWAG board member Jada Moore are calling on the community’s help to support their goal of raising $30,000 so they can continue this work at least past January.

“There’s been a change in the community in the last four years I would say, and we’re really trying to come back together and rebuild that community aspect, so if we’re really talking the talk, it’s time to walk the walk,” said Moore.

To donate to SWAG, click here.

In the meantime, the organization invites you to support their culinary fundraiser on Oct. 7 and their poetry fundraiser on Dec. 17.

You can find more information on their Facebook page and on their website.