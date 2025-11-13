Akron mom frustrated as Landlord ignores squirrel issue

AKRON, Ohio — A squirrel should be outside and not in your home, right?

Well, Natasha Konjovic has a different story to tell after she made a Facebook post and asked her followers for help regarding a squirrel issue.

“It would be nice if you didn’t have to go through so much hell and high water to get them to come out here. I mean it’s very extreme,” said Konjovic.

Konjovic’s troubles began on Tuesday, Nov. 4, when she said her youngest daughter saw a squirrel running in their Akron home early that morning.

“I put in a work order as soon as I seen it on there,” said Konjovic.

Later that night, Konjovic said she realized her nightmare was just beginning.

“Everybody was kind of downstairs except for me, and they saw it again,” said Konjovic.

Immediately, Konjovic said she and her two daughters packed their bags and headed to her mom’s house. While they waited, Konjovic said they hoped someone would call her back.

“They have not called me one time. The only time they even sent me those messages was to tell me about this vendor that I haven’t heard anything from the emergency that I called in on Friday. Nothing from whoever I spoke with,” said Konjovic.

News 5 submitted a message to Natasha Konjovic’s landlord, HPM Property Management, which is based in Canton. We also reached out to the number listed on their page for a quick response. But we still have yet to hear back.

“Come live in the circumstances that you expect other people to live in. That’s the biggest thing. I think they need to come live how they expect other people to live,” said Konjovic.

When News 5’s Remi Murrey asked, "But it shouldn’t be like this?"

Konjovic responded and said, “But it definitely shouldn’t be like this. I pay my rent every month. I pay almost $1,100 to live here, and if I was late on my rent, I would get charged $150 or whatever the fee is, so yeah when I call them, they should in a reasonable amount of time, they should fix the problem.”

As Konjovic waits for someone to come out, she wants her property managers to be better communicators and to care about the people living in their properties.