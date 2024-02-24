Akron mom performs CPR on shooting victim 8 years after losing son to murder

AKRON, Ohio — Cynthia Hobdy-Harmon was visiting an elderly friend and helping her with her medications when she was startled by loud bangs in a West Akron neighborhood.

"I heard three shots. I heard somebody shooting," Hobdy-Harmon said.

She hurried outside and discovered a shooting victim, 26-year-old Carlos Godineaux, on the ground and not breathing.

According to his family, Godineaux, who has one child and another on the way, had come to Bellevue Avenue to sell shoes after agreeing to meet up with someone on Monday afternoon.

However, shots were fired, striking Godineaux shortly after he got out of his car.

After making sure someone had called 911, Hobdy-Harmon quickly went to the victim's side.

"I was praying that this young man would survive because I said this is another mother's child," she said.

Akron police body camera video shows the 62-year-old woman, who worked in the nursing field for many years, quickly taking action and displaying compassion.

She teamed up with an officer to perform CPR, giving breaths while the officer did compressions.

At one point in the video, Hobdy-Harmon began to pray.

"Release your spirit to the Father who created you," she said.

Hobdy-Harmon said she felt compelled to act because she has always taken care of people.

Sadly, Godineaux died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. The gunman got away. Police said two or three people fled the scene following the shooting.

Hobdy-Harmon said while she was performing CPR, she saw the face of her son, Leonte Hobdy.

"When looked at that young man, Carlos, it's just like my son's face came before me. It's hard to explain."

Hobdy-Harmon experienced that visual because she knows the pain of losing a child.

Leonte Hobdy, a father of three, was 38 years old when he was shot to death outside of an Akron bar on East South Street in July of 2016.

"He was always the type of person that people loved, so many people loved him," Hobdy-Harmon said.

Almost eight years later, his murder remains unsolved.

Asked if she still has hope of getting justice, Hobdy-Harmon said, "I believe that. I believe that. I don't know when."

Captain Michael Miller feels for the mother over her traumatic loss and is also inspired by her selfless actions this week.

"To be as compassionate and loving— to offer him that prayer in those waning moments— very commendable," Miller said.

Miller said detectives are zeroing in on new leads in the murder of Godineaux, but no one has been charged yet.

As for the 2016 killing of Hobdy, the case remains open.

"We would love nothing more to solve her case and any other unsolved homicide," Miller said.

Hobdy-Harmon said she continues to pray for justice for her and for the family of Carlos Godineaux.

"I know it's very challenging, but know that you have a mother that is with you in prayer and there are many other mothers that are praying."

Anyone with possible leads on either murder should call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.