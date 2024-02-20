Family says young father was killed while selling shoes in Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — While Akron police continue to investigate the city's first murder of 2024, the victim's family is asking the public for help to get justice.

Carlos Godineaux, 26, was shot to death Monday afternoon in a West Akron neighborhood.

RELATED: 26-year-old man shot, killed in Akron, males flee scene on foot, police say

He leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, and his girlfriend is pregnant with his second child, due in August.

"He was just a good-hearted person and he was family-oriented," said his sister Shamara Godineaux.

Relatives said Carlos went to Bellevue Avenue around 4 p.m. to sell shoes after agreeing to meet someone, but shortly after he got out of his car, he was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died.

"His girlfriend told me that he left the house and said he was gonna sell some shoes, but I guess as he was grabbing the shoes to get out of the car, that's when they got him," Shamara Godineaux said.

On Tuesday, detectives returned to the neighborhood and appeared to be looking for potential evidence and witnesses.

Captain Michael Miller said whoever fired the deadly shots ran away.

"We were told that a group of people, as many as two or three, ran from the location after the incident," Miller said.

Gun violence has been a major concern in Akron, and the city's new mayor, Shammas Malik, has said preventing crime is his top priority.

In 2020, there were 50 murders, the most in recent history.

In 2021 and 2022, there were 42 and 43 murders, respectively.

Last year, there were 26 murders, a decrease that gave police officers a reason to be optimistic.

"It's just, the dividends are starting to pay off, but there's still a lot of work to do in that regard," Miller said.

Police believe there are a number of reasons for the positive trend, including an increased focus on youth violence prevention programs, an ongoing effort by officers to intervene with those at risk for violence and the high number of guns that have been taken off the streets.

Last year, about 1,000 guns were seized in Akron.

However, none of that eases the pain for Godineaux's family. They're urging the public to come forward with any information that could identify his killer.

"We pray for justice. We just hope that anybody with information can bring them to justice," his sister told News 5.

Anyone with possible leads should call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.