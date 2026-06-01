Akron native track star talks BIG XII win, competing with Type 1 diabetes and next steps

A resilient Northeast Ohio track star with Type 1 diabetes took a big win at the BIG 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Arizona earlier this month.

Kya Epps, a new University of Cincinnati graduate who joined Dexcom U, the only NIL program explicitly designed for college athletes living with Type 1 diabetes, claimed gold in the 100-meter dash, running 11.07 seconds.

Epps also recorded a new personal best in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.66 seconds.

"On top of that, our relay teams qualified for regionals in both the 4x100 and 4x400, and I’m currently sitting top 20 nationally in both the 100m and 200m," Epps told News 5.

Although all of the accolades Epps has accumulated are very prominent, it took a lot of hard work and time.

Last September, Epps spoke to News 5 about the origin of her journey with Type 1 diabetes, which began in eighth grade.

"I didn't know what it was. My mom didn't know what it was, so that whole experience was a little scary at first. When the doctors came in and told me, I was like, well, this is like the new normal now, so we're just gonna have to attack it head-on," Epps said last year.

Akron star sprinter joins only NIL program made for college athletes with diabetes

RELATED: Akron star sprinter joins only NIL program made for college athletes with diabetes

Although her new reality left her feeling a bit uncertain, the sprinter still managed to overcome her challenges over time.

Since joining Dexcom U, Epps has been using a device that continues to help her track her glucose levels, making it easier for her to stay on top of her numbers.

"I have my Dexcom G7 sensor app. My trainers also have it, so like, it's very clear to like see if I'm dropping or if I'm going high at practices, so it's very convenient," Epps said.

Now, she serves as a mentor and inspiration to other athletes, especially younger athletes, who are dealing with diabetes.

"Being able to be that person for other people has just been a really good deal, and that's my why. This is why I like, I go out there, compete at my best," said Epps. "Going out and breaking school records... I didn't even know that was gonna be possible from that younger age. So, going out there and seeing myself doing it now, I would tell my younger self hey, just keep going, keep striving for greatness and just like — use your why and continue to go forward."

Dexcom

It isn't all done on her own, though. Epps talked about who her biggest motivation is.

"Honestly, I would say my mom. She's the one who told me to keep going when I was scared of competing, and I wanted to quit. She was like, 'Just go out there, have fun. This is why you do it. You don't do it because you have to, you do it because you love to,' so definitely my mother," Epps said.

The sprint star's competitive career won't end quite yet. She said, "Continuing forward, I'm picking up a grad program in sports administration, and then next year I'll be continuing to run for my outdoor season collegiately."

As Epps continues her journey and prepares for what's next, she leaves a message for those who are up-and-coming.

"Use your whys. So... my why is like going out there, being a mentor, showing people that you can do it. And then also just like proving to my younger self, like this is possible, you can do anything that you can put your mind to. So don't ever doubt yourself, you're not struggling with diabetes, you're just learning how to get by and just live with it," Epps said.