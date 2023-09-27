Akron North students honored as next-generation change makers

AKRON, Ohio — During the 12th annual Love Akron Awards Tuesday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron, several community leaders were honored for doing their part to unify the city.

But the event was also a chance to recognize kids determined to make a difference now and in the future.

About two dozen students from North High School received the first "Next Generation Change Maker Award" for their involvement in a program called the Locker Room Experience, designed to give teens a voice in the effort to prevent violence.

"It shows that we're doing the right thing, and we should continue doing the right thing," said Sania Rivera, a junior at North.

The program, which started last school year through a $50,000 grant from the city, includes 24 students from each of Akron's six high schools and is sponsored by Love Akron, a Christian-based organization that strives for unity.

After the ceremony, North High School senior Elijah Gervins said he's glad to help students in need.

"Students also have troubles at home with their family. Some of them just don't want to come to school. We want to make them feel welcome, more safe and comfortable," Gervins said.

The Locker Room Experience also focuses on life skills, employment opportunities and community projects, but looking for ways to prevent violence both in school and in the community is a priority.

Students admit they worry about violence and want to do their part to look for solutions.

"With the school and the violence, sometimes it kind of bleeds together, and we don't want that," said Mitzana Rosser, a senior at North.

The North group decided one way to make a difference was to meet with other students struggling with attendance. They believe those conversations are helping to keep kids in school and off the streets.

"We brought them in to speak with them and to understand where they were coming from, why you may be late to school, why you can't show up for school," Rosser said. "From then, we took that understanding, and we kind of talked to them to see what we could do as a school to help them get to school."

The North contingent also decided to focus on school spirit and providing donuts and water to other students in the morning as other ways to move kids forward in a positive direction.

The students were thrilled to receive the award, but the future leaders said they're just getting started in their effort to make their hometown better.

"Are we transitioning into our next chapter of life? Yes, but at the same time, we should transition to chapters made for us," Rosser said.

