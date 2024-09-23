Akron police arrest 18-year-old, 16-year-old for Spring Hill Apartments shooting that left woman injured

AKRON, Ohio — Two teens are in custody following an investigation into a shooting that happened at the Spring Hill Apartments complex earlier this month, where a bullet grazed a woman.

According to police, the 18-year-old suspect is charged with felonious assault, inducing panic and carrying a concealed weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with felonious assault on Sept. 11.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Everton Drive.

Police say two groups of people in the parking lot of the complex opened fire on each other. A bullet grazed an 18-year-old woman in the arm, and other bullets struck multiple cars.

Authorities say that two other individuals have been identified in connection with the shooting, and investigators are looking for them.

