Akron Police ask for public's help in identifying alleged vandalism suspects

The Akron Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly damaged a person's home in Ellet in July.

On July 13, police said two people rode their bicycles up to a person's house on Trenton Road and one of them threw a large rock through the front-facing window as the other person recorded themselves throwing a rock at the car in front of the home.

Both of the suspects left on their bicycles.

Three days later, a different person with a bandanna covering their mouth approached the kitchen door of the same home and smashed out all the panes and glass with a hammer, before running off, APD said.

A ring camera from the victim's home captured both instances:

The department is asking anyone with information to call Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2Tip. People can also give anonymous information to any of the following:



The Summit County Crimestoppers can be reached by calling 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411.

If you see the suspects, police say do not approach; call 911.