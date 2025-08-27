Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Akron Police ask for public's help in identifying alleged vandalism suspects

Akron Police Logo 2.jpg
Joe McGee
File Image.
Akron Police Logo 2.jpg
Posted

The Akron Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly damaged a person's home in Ellet in July.

On July 13, police said two people rode their bicycles up to a person's house on Trenton Road and one of them threw a large rock through the front-facing window as the other person recorded themselves throwing a rock at the car in front of the home.

Both of the suspects left on their bicycles.

Three days later, a different person with a bandanna covering their mouth approached the kitchen door of the same home and smashed out all the panes and glass with a hammer, before running off, APD said.

A ring camera from the victim's home captured both instances:

The department is asking anyone with information to call Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2Tip. People can also give anonymous information to any of the following:

  • The Summit County Crimestoppers can be reached by calling 330-434-COPS.
  • Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
  • Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411.

If you see the suspects, police say do not approach; call 911.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.