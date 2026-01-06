Akron police investigate shooting that leaves 29-year-old man dead

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is facing its first homicide of the year after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday night. Now, investigators are asking for the community’s help.

"It’s sad. I knew the guy, talked to him a couple of times. He was a good-hearted guy. That doesn’t need to happen at all in this world. It really doesn’t,” said Zachary Boor. “It’s become a normal thing around here. I got kids and stuff, so it’s kind of scary for all of us.”

At this time, Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy said they are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing 29-year-old Lenard Owens just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Elwell Court.

“We’re in the early stages of the investigation. The officers began canvassing the area. We were able to collect several shell casings from the scene, so we’re hopeful and optimistic that evidence will help us trace back and locate a suspect,” said Murphy.

Murphy said it’s too early to tell if the shooting was random or targeted. But he said the victim’s dad was home during the shooting and reported hearing a car pull up.

Murphy said the 29-year-old’s father was not physically hurt.

However, News 5 received 911 calls from the Akron Police Department, and we could hear that his heart is forever broken.

"There are a lot of people in our community that are affected by this tragedy. A lot of people that knew him, and our hearts go out to them, and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that we get justice for the family,” said Murphy.

As for neighbors, they’re hopeful the violence will end.

“We don’t need to have this around the kids. They need to grow up right,” said Boor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Akron Police.

"In the city of Akron, this is not something that we’re going to tolerate. Our number one priority is to reduce violent crime in our city, so we’ll continue to do the work that we have to do in order to get down to the bottom of this investigation,” said Murphy.