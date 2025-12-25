Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Akron Police investigating Christmas Eve shooting that injured 33-year-old man

A 33-year-old man was injured Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times, according to Akron Police.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Market Street.

Police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

